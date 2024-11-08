What we know about the alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump The Department of Justice has revealed criminal charges in connection with a failed Iranian plot to kill U.S. officials, including President-elect Donald Trump. The DOJ named three individuals in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, including an Iranian man who says he was instructed to surveil and assassinate Trump during the campaign. The two other suspects are not accused of going after Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the details.