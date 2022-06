Alleged Buffalo gunman due in court for first time: CBS News Flash June 16, 2022 The man accused of killing 10 black people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket is set to make an initial court appearance. It comes as the Justice Department filed 26 federal hate crimes and firearms charges against Payton Gendron. Elon Musk is set to address twitter employees for the first time. Dolly Parton is donating $1 million dollars to pediatric infectious disease research.