Alec Baldwin's "Rust" to premiere after deadly shooting on set over 3 years ago Alec Baldwin's western "Rust" will premiere on Wednesday after a deadly shooting on set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. A live round was mistakenly loaded into a prop gun. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured that day. He spoke to "CBS Mornings" about the on-set shooting and the premiere.