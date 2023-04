Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" resumes filming after fatal shooting on set Filming has resumed on the set of the movie "Rust" amid ongoing legal challenges, 18 months after a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin fired on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak are joined by attorney Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner at Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP, with more on where things stand.