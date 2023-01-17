Watch CBS News

Alcoholic liver diseases in young people surge

Doctors are seeing a new trend of alcohol-related illnesses in young adults, particularly women. Nearly a quarter of Americans who die from alcoholic liver disease each year are in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Nancy Chen takes a look.
