Voters head to the polls in the Wyoming and Alaska primary elections Several key primary elections will take place Tuesday in Alaska and Wyoming, with Wyoming featuring one of the most highly-anticipated elections of the day. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, is significantly down in the polls against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H. W. Bush, join CBS News to discuss what these races mean.