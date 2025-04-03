Watch CBS News

Alarming global reaction to Trump's tariffs news

President Trump said he is slapping tariffs on all U.S. trading partners and will also apply reciprocal tariffs to around 60 countries. The moves may reap negative economic effects around the world. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.