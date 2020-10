Alanis Morissette looks back through the past 25 years in her new Audible original Her music was the soundtrack of the 90s, and now Alanis Morissette is revealing the background stories to some of those songs. The Grammy Award winner released an Audible original, “Alanis Morissette: Words + Music.” The audio memoir is filled with life stories and music she recorded in her home studio. Vladimir Duthiers spoke with her about the new release.