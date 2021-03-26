Live

Ala. judge faces disbarment for domestic abuse

Judge Mark Fuller's criminal charges will be dropped if he successfully completes 24 weeks of counseling. But his professional fate lies in the hands of federal appeals court in Alabama. Vicente Arenas reports.
