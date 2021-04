Airbnb fighting San Francisco over registering hosts Airbnb is taking San Francisco to federal court over an ordinance that would require its hosts to register with the city. If they don't, the on-demand lodging giant would be fined up to $1,000 a day for each unauthorized listing and remove unregistered hosts from the site. Leigh Gallagher, assistant managing editor for Fortune magazine and host of "Fortune Live," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the company's legal battles.