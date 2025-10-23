Doctors using AI mammogram readings to predict breast cancer risk Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in women. About one in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetimes. To combat that, some doctors are using AI as a tool to help them not only detect breast cancer, but also predict a woman's risk factors. Dr. Connie Lehman, founder of Clarity, joins CBS News to discuss the first FDA-authorized AI platform used to predict a woman's 5-year risk of developing breast cancer.