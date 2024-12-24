Watch CBS News

AI features dominating tech heading into 2025

New artificial intelligence features appeared across the tech landscape this year, from the latest iPhone to chatbots like Google's Gemini. Adam Auriemma, the editor-in-chief at CNET, joins CBS News 24/7 with more.
