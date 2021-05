After mom's death, family raises money to help nurse's aide fulfill her dream Three years ago, TunDe Hector was down on her luck. Her car had run out of gas, she had $5 in her pocket and a long walk ahead of her in the pouring rain. But it was that same day Hector met a man who would change her life - and she didn't know it at the time, but she would end up changing his as well.