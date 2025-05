After George Floyd's death, U.S. took "five steps forward and three steps back," civic leader says This weekend marks five years since the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. On May 25, 2020, Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes after arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a nearby store. Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.