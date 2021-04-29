Live

Advertisers back away from "The O'Reilly Factor"

BMW is among the major consumer brand names pulling their ads off Bill O'Reilly's nightly talk show following press reports that tied the Fox News star to multiple settlements over sexual harassment allegations.
