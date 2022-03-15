Advanced breast cancer diagnoses rise, potential link to drop in preventive screenings A recent study in Jama Network Open found at one cancer center in California, a drop-off in cancer screenings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to an increase in people presenting with advanced breast cancer. Stage 4 diagnoses rose from 1.9% of cases in 2019 to 6.2% of cases in 2020. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the concerning national trends.