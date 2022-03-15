Watch CBS News

Advanced breast cancer diagnoses rise, potential link to drop in preventive screenings

A recent study in Jama Network Open found at one cancer center in California, a drop-off in cancer screenings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to an increase in people presenting with advanced breast cancer. Stage 4 diagnoses rose from 1.9% of cases in 2019 to 6.2% of cases in 2020. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the concerning national trends.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.