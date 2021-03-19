Live

Adopted cat finds original owner who moved away

A Rutherford County, NC woman who gave her cat away when she had to move was stunned when her cat tracked her to her new home six miles away. The cat had never been to the new location but as her owner realized, home is where the heart is.
