Prosecutors drop all charges against "Serial" podcast subject Adnan Syed Prosecutors in Maryland said Tuesday they will not seek another trial for Adnan Syed, the man who was freed from prison last month after being convicted of killing his girlfriend more than 20 years ago. Syed's case was covered in the podcast "Serial." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, joins CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano with more.