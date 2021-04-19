Live

Adnan Syed of "Serial" gets new trial

Adnan Syed, whose case was made famous on "Serial" podcast, has been granted a new trial after a judge vacated his conviction for allegedly murdering his high school girlfriend. Watch his attorney's full remarks.
