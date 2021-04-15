Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actress Patty Duke dies at 69

Actress Patty Duke, who was the youngest Academy Award winner ever, has died at 69. She's best known for her role as Helen Keller in the 1962 film "The Miracle Worker." CBSN's Jamie Yuccas and Meg Oliver have more details.
