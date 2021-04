Actor Thomas Lennon on new season of "The Odd Couple" Actor Thomas Lennon stopped by CBSN to talk about the next season of CBS' "The Odd Couple." He'll play Felix Unger alongside Matthew Perry in the reboot. You may know Lennon from his role as Lieutenant Jim Dangle in Reno 911! or the writer of "Night at the Museum". The new season of "The Odd Couple" debuts on April 7.