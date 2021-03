Actor Hank Azaria talks career and new dramatic role in "Ray Donovan" Hank Azaria stole audience's hearts as the Guatemalan housekeeper in the 1996 movie, "The Birdcage," and for over 20 years as dozens of characters on "The Simpsons." Azaria joins "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss his latest role on the hit drama "Ray Donovan."