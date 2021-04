Activist calls Derek Chauvin conviction "an important step forward" After about 10 hours of deliberating, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty in the killing of George Floyd. The fired Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on reaction to the verdict in Minneapolis, and Seft Hunter, director of Black-led organizing at Community Change, joined CBSN to discuss the impact of the verdict.