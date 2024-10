Activision to use AI to keep cheaters off new "Call of Duty" game Activision's highly-anticipated "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" debuted on all major gaming consoles at midnight Friday. But even on day one, the company already expects online cheaters to be an issue. Gene Park, reporter for The Washington Post covering video games and gaming culture, joins CBS News to explain how Activision hopes to use artificial intelligence to kick cheaters off its platform.