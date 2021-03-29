Live

Watch CBSN Live

AcroYoga for couples builds strength, trust

When partners team up to practice AcroYoga, they get more than just a workout, they get an unforgettable lesson in communication and trust. CBS News' Parvati Shallow explores the trend with two devoted practitioners.
