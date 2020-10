ACLU filing: Parents of 545 separated migrant children still unable to be reached New information on the Trump administration's impact on families trying to cross the U.S. southern border has come to light. Lawyers say they cannot find the parents of 545 children after they were separated at the border. The children are in U.S. custody, and some of them haven't seen their parents in more than three years. Mireya Villarreal reports on the effort to track them down.