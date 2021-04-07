Live

Accused socialite shoplifter: "Blame the meds"

A New York City socialite is accused of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a high-end department store. Her attorney says the painkillers she was taking made her "loopy." "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates explains.
