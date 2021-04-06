Live

"Accountant of Auschwitz" sentenced to prison

Oskar Groening, 94, was sentenced to four years behind bars in Germany for his role as a guard at Auschwitz. As CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips reports, it was the culmination of a trial that saw justice and forgiveness.
