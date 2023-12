Aardman Animation: Creating the magic of stop-motion The animation wizards behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep are back with a sequel to their 2000 hit feature, "Chicken Run." Correspondent Seth Doane visits the Bristol, England studios of Aardman Animation, where artists have painstakingly filmed "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a comic adventure in which daredevil chickens seek to rescue their precious hen from a dastardly factory farm. (Think "Chicken: Impossible.")