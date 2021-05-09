Live

Watch CBSN Live

A timeline of Trump and Romney's relationship

Speculation is swirling that Mitt Romney could run for Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat when Hatch retires. Romney has been a prominent voice of Republican opposition to President Trump. Here's a look back at their contentious relationship.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.