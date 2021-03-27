Live

A soldier's fight to end suicide among veterans

Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide -- more than 8,000 per year. Mark Strassmann talks with Lt. Justin Fitch, a soldier battling colon cancer and spending what time he has left to keep other soldiers alive.
