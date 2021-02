"A Shot of Hope": Returning to school and work Will a rise in vaccinations help get more kids back to in-school learning? CBSN speaks with Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo about how his district is handling it. We also hear from a parent whose child is struggling with all-remote learning in the pandemic. Plus, Axios reporter Erica Pandey explains how employers could require a vaccine before workers can return to the workplace.