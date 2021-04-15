Live

A rare look inside town decimated by ISIS

CBS News got rare access inside Palmyra, Syria, after ISIS extremists were driven out by Syrian forces. CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer is the first journalist from a U.S. network allowed inside, and joined CBSN with a closer look.
