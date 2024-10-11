Watch CBS News

A Moment With: Mrs. Umut Shayakhmetova

In the new episode of CBS News's “A Moment With…”, Mrs. Umut Shayakhmetova, CEO of Halyk Bank, shares how she became the CEO of the largest bank in Kazakhstan, how Halyk built its reputation, and what the future holds for the bank.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.