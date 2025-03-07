Watch CBS News

A Method to His Madness | Sunday on 60 Minutes

With March Madness tipping off this month, the University of Connecticut men's basketball team is aiming for a historic three-peat. This Sunday, Jon Wertheim gets an inside look at coach Dan Hurley's preparations, strategies, and rituals.
