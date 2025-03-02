Watch CBS News

A look inside the Dr. Seuss archive

The Geisel Library at the University of California San Diego holds more than 15,000 items from Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. Elise Preston got a look at the drawings, manuscripts and other artifacts for the authors 121st birthday.
