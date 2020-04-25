A look at how zookeepers are keeping animals entertained amid lockdown Veterinarians and other zoo personnel are now using personal protective equipment to protect both themselves and animals from exposure, after a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo contracted the coronavirus. With no visitors, zookeepers are looking to enrichment activities and walks to keep animals entertained and happy. Jamie Yuccas takes a look at how the pandemic has changed the environment for these animals and the people who care for them.