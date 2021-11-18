Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: A Killer in the Family Tree

When a woman uploads her DNA to a genealogy website, authorities show up at her door. Is there a double murderer in her family tree? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, November 20 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.