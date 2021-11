A jury found three men guilty in last year's murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia A Georgia jury found Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of the murder of a Black man last year. The three White men chased down Ahmaud Arbery and shot him to death last February, sparking nationwide protests. The men said they thought he was a burglar, but prosecutors said Arbery was just jogging in the neighborhood.