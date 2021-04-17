Live

A heroin addict's journey to recovery

In "Jason's Journey," CBS News follows a heroin addict on the road to recovery. CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan joins CBSN with more about the experience of documenting Jason's story, and the impact of the heroin epidemic in the United States.
