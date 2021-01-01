Download The CBS News App
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Holidays 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
A futurist predicts how we could live, work and travel after the pandemic
How will our daily lives, workplaces and traveling change after the pandemic? Futurist Erica Orange joins "CBS This Morning" to explain her predictions.
