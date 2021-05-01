A family album of love and cancer What began as a way to be closer with her parents and to cope with their illness grew into something bigger. For two years, as Howie and Laurel Borowick each fought stage IV cancer side-by-side, photographer Nancy Borowick documented their close bond. She talked with correspondent Anthony Mason about the pain and love she experienced and witnessed, and about her moving new book, "The Family Imprint," which chronicles her parents' lives and deaths. An exhibition of Borowick's photos opens at Anastasia Photo in New York City May 16, 2017.