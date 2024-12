A behind-the-scenes look at how shippers handle the rush of holiday gift returns At a FedEx shipping hub in Anchorage, Alaska, employees can sort up to 80,000 packages a day during the holidays. And as they're dealing with a last wave of Christmas gifts getting ready to ship out this week, they're also dealing with a new wave of gifts that are being returned. Kris Van Cleave takes an inside look at the process.