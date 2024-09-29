Watch CBS News

9/29: The Takeout: Rep. Debbie Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, talks with Major Garrett about voter enthusiasm in her state, how the Israel-Hamas war is affecting her district and the politics of a potential government shutdown on this week's episode of "The Takeout."
