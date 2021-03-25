9/20: Secret Service probes how fence-jumper made it inside White House; Young Intel inventor stuns with high-tech gadgets At the White House, Secret Service agents lined up shoulder to shoulder, combing the North Lawn and nearby areas for anything an intruder might have left behind beyond the questions of how such an egregious security breach occurred. The Secret Service says it is investigating why it was unable to stop the man before he got inside the White House; and, as Intel's youngest intern, 17-year-old Joey Hudy, travels the globe while showing off his latest gadget to kids young and old.