9/13: ISIS releases execution video of British aid worker; Reporter’s Notebook: The aftershocks of the Oscar Pistorius verdict For the third time in less than a month, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS, released a video purporting to show the execution of a hostage. The video allegedly showing the execution of David Haines, a British aid worker, was posted on social media today; and, at first it seemed unthinkable, South Africa's golden boy - the athletic superstar who had turned disadvantage into advantage - would be on trial for murder. But as Debora Patta explains, the Pistorius story resonates with the fear of violent crime across South Africa.