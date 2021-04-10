Live

9-year-old shot becomes Chicago's 40th murdered child

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive in the death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was shot multiple times in the head and neck Monday. He's the 40th child murdered in the Windy City this year. Dean Reynolds has more.
