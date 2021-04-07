Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/9 Trump, Fiorina, Sanders

The latest news on the 2016 presidential campaign and the Republican party's first debate, with GOP candidates Donald Trump, Carly Fiorina, and Ben Carson, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and NAACP president Cornell William Brooks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.