8/3: Israel accused of striking U.N. school in Gaza, killing 10; New York Times runs first-ever medical marijuana ad

Once again people who thought they were safe at a U.N. school paid with their lives. An Israeli air strike they said was targeting three wanted Hamas terrorists on a motorcycle struck near the school instead. More than 10 civilians were killed; and, New York became the latest state to legalize medical marijuana in July. For the first time on Sunday, a medical marijuana ad was seen in the New York Times.
