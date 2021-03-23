8/2: Ebola patient brought to U.S. for medical treatment; Wrongfully convicted standout linebacker gets work with NFL For the first time ever, a patient infected with the deadly Ebola virus has been brought into the United States for treatment. A private medical jet carrying Dr. Kent Brantly landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, where he was then transported to Emory University Hospital; and, Brian Banks once held dreams of making it into the NFL. Those aspirations, however, were derailed by a wrongful conviction. But as Carter Evans explains, he'll now be able to make his living from pro football after all.