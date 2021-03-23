Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/2: Ebola patient brought to U.S. for medical treatment; Wrongfully convicted standout linebacker gets work with NFL

For the first time ever, a patient infected with the deadly Ebola virus has been brought into the United States for treatment. A private medical jet carrying Dr. Kent Brantly landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, where he was then transported to Emory University Hospital; and, Brian Banks once held dreams of making it into the NFL. Those aspirations, however, were derailed by a wrongful conviction. But as Carter Evans explains, he'll now be able to make his living from pro football after all.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.